Dead Sea Dates Successfully Grown From 2,000-Year-Old Seeds

Using 2,000-year-old seeds originally unearthed from a fortress in the Middle East and caves at the mouth of the Dead Sea, researchers at the Hadassah Medical Center have successfully grown new date palms. After soaking them in an activating solution, 34 seeds were plotted in precise, research-specific potting soil and then watched as they grew. Six seeds sprouted and each plant was carefully assessed. Research reveals—based on the pace of growth—that this ancient varietal grows far taller than modern-day date palms and that they have the ability to preserve their DNA over thousands of years. Though it may not be possible to revive the Judean date varietal entirely, it’s possible that hybrids could adopt some of the traits that made them so delectable. Read more at Science Magazine.

