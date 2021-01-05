2021’s Dazzling Stargazing Events

Following 2020’s uncommon and inspiring roster of celestial happenings, 2021’s heavenly events will keep us gazing skyward. From February’s Venus-Jupiter conjunction to May’s “Blood moon” total lunar eclipse and the peak of the Perseid meteor showers in August, spectacular astronomical delights will unfurl. While some will cross entire continents, others will manifest in specific destinations. See all of this cosmic calendar—and where everything will be visible—at National Geographic.

Image courtesy of NASA