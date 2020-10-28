30 Election-Related Answers for the Anxious Voter

The Anxious Person’s Guide to the 2020 Election offers answers to 30 election-related questions from simple queries like “When is election day?” to the more complex “What role could the Supreme Court play in the election?” Within each entry, politics and election reporters at The New York Times—Matt Flegenheimer, Gabriel Gianordoli, Denise Lu and Eden Weingart—provide information about polling sites, potential outcomes, the particulars of a run-off, the possibility of voter fraud and beyond. Additionally, clever graphics break down political data, with the last one resulting in a surprise for readers. Read more at The New York Times.

Image courtesy of The New York Times