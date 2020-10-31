Link About It: This Week’s Picks

30 Election-Related Answers for the Anxious Voter

The Anxious Person’s Guide to the 2020 Election offers answers to 30 election-related questions from simple queries like “When is election day?” to the more complex “What role could the Supreme Court play in the election?” Within each entry, politics and election reporters at The New York Times—Matt Flegenheimer, Gabriel Gianordoli, Denise Lu and Eden Weingart—provide information about polling sites, potential outcomes, the particulars of a run-off, the possibility of voter fraud and beyond. Additionally, clever graphics break down political data, with the last one resulting in a surprise for readers. Read more at The New York Times.

Image courtesy of The New York Times

“Ghost Stories of Tripadvisor” by Bompas & Parr Editions

Online travel review platform Tripadvisor is rife with horror stories of all kinds, which London design studio Bompas & Parr trawled for spooky tales to collate into a book—just in time for Halloween. With 40 ghost stories from Tripadvisor users, the book details hotel hauntings from eerie events in England to the undead in the USA. Illustrated with unexplained images, this creepy and comical book is dedicated to those who work in hospitality. See more at Bompas & Parr.

Image courtesy of Bompas & Parr

Where to Find New York Magazine’s Collaborative “I Voted” Stickers

Officially released in the 26 October issue of New York Magazine (which arrived on newsstands this week), the publication’s artist-produced “I Voted” sticker initiative provides a design-forward version of traditional voter stickers for those posting their ballots by mail. In total, 48 artists offered their own iterations, which range in style and messaging. Powerful contributions from Amy Sherald and Derrick Adams address racial injustice, with Adams’ design focusing on Bayard Rustin—an American civil rights activist who assisted in the organization of the Montgomery Bus Boycotts and the March on Washington. “I’m calling for us to emulate his energy to continue the fight for justice and equality,” Adams tells NYMag. In the magazine, there are four sticker sheets but they are also available for free at hundreds of other locations across the country: Crate and Barrel, CB2 and Warby Parker stores (on 3 November) and at the Brooklyn Museum, the Hammer Museum, MOCADetroit, Politics and Prose, Prairie Lights Books and other musuems and libraries. Find more details at New York Magazine.

Image courtesy of New York Magazine

Kith’s Comprehensive BMW Collaboration Includes an Impressive 2022 BMW M4

More than a limited edition apparel drop or one signature vehicle, lifestyle brand Kith’s epic partnership with BMW includes 150 collaborative 2022 M4 Competition vehicles (referred to as the M4 Comp x Kith) and all the clothing and accessories to support the captivating coupe. Kith founder Ronnie Fieg looked to his own E30-generation BMW M3, as well as an M4 design study, to imagine the 503 horsepower car, which comes in three exclusive matte colors. The Kith team also modified the BMW logo on the vehicle—visible on both the hood and the rims—for this collaboration (and added a BMW M-inspired Kith logo), which the automaker states is the first time they’ve done this. Read more at Car and Driver.

Image courtesy of BMW

