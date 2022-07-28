Massive 170-Carat Pink Diamond Largest Found in 300 Years

Dubbed the Lulo Rose, a massive 170-carat pink diamond was found in Angola at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine. The Lucapa Diamond Company (which also uncovered a 404-carat clear diamond at the same mine) believes it could be the largest of its kind found in some 300 years—and the mining operation’s CEO notes that, “Only one in 10,000 diamonds is colored pink.” The gem will be sold “by international tender by the Angolan state diamond marketing company, Sodiam,” according to the Associated Press. Read more about the pink precious stone there.

Image courtesy of the Lucapa Diamond Company