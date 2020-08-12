Artists Unite on People For the American Way’s Billboard Campaign

Acclaimed artists Carrie Mae Weems, Hank Willis Thomas, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Ed Ruscha, Christine Sun Kim and more have partnered with the progressive advocacy group People For the American Way (PFAW) and their billboard campaign, ENOUGH of Trump, is funding on Kickstarter now. If the campaign’s $40,000 goal is reached, the artists will install 12 “ENOUGH” billboards along the highways and downtown centers of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin—states Trump won in 2016. Each billboard will highlight one artist-designed message from the coalition, which Weems has championed. Learn more at Kickstarter, where a pledge can guarantee a reusable bag or a print from a number of beloved artists.

Billboard rendering featuring new work by Alyson Shotz