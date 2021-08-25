Amsterdam’s Utrecht Central Museum Hosts “The Blind Spot” Exhibit for Visually Impaired People

Within their current exhibit, The Blind Spot, Amsterdam’s Utrecht Central Museum recreates well-known paintings with additional dimensions and sensory triggers. This is so visually impaired guests can better access and enjoy the works. For instance, the museum’s 3D version of Floris van Dyck’s “Still Life with Fruit, Nuts and Cheese” (originally from 1610) allows viewers to reach in and touch the items portrayed on the original canvas—grapes, a bread roll and cheese. Scent from the latter also contributes to the experience. Read more about the exhibition and the way it was designed at Reuters.

Image courtesy of Utrecht Central Museum