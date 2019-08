From his critically acclaimed album African Giant, Burna Boy’s “Pull Up” is a lively Afro-fusion track with massive pop appeal. In the new Meji Alab-directed video Burna (aka Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu) is seen riding through London pleading his case to various of women. The sultry Afro-Caribbean rhythm bopping under Burna’s effortless, soulful vocals proves to be infectious.