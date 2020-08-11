Calcium in our Bones + Teeth was Created by Exploding Stars

Reinforcing the often-shared sentiment that we are all made of stars (popularized by astronomer Carl Sagan), a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal posits that half of the calcium found in the known universe—including inside human bones and teeth—originated from stars exploding in supernovas. An international team of nearly 70 scientists collaborated on the findings, after an observation of an “anomaly” by amateur astronomer Joel Shepherd went viral in the scientific community. The event happened to be the explosion of a rare calcium-rich supernova. Read more about the mystery of calcium, and the unfolding repercussions of the cosmic event, at CNN.

Image courtesy of Aaron M. Geller/Northwestern University