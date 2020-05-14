Caribou: Never Come Back (Four Tet Remix)

Four Tet (aka Kieran Hebden) has officially released his soaring, almost-eight-minute remix of “Never Come Back” by Caribou (Dan Snaith), which he played during his Boiler Room: Streaming From Isolation performance last month. With plenty of ’90s house and techno touches, the rework is a juicy, banging iteration of the track from Suddenly—which came out earlier this year. The two artists have remixed each other’s plenty of times, and Snaith says, “Kieran is already part of my music before he remixes it. He spent hours listening to drafts of tracks from Suddenly and giving me feedback, as he has done with my previous albums.”