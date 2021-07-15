Caroline Polachek: Bunny is a Rider

Recording artist Caroline Polachek returns with the single “Bunny is a Rider,” her first new track (aside from a cover of “Breathless” by The Corrs) since the release of her critically cherished 2019 album, PANG. Buoyant, optimistic and upbeat, the single is a sonic evolution for Polachek, and incorporates a charming, well-placed whistle and the voice of producer Danny L Harle’s baby daughter. Polachek says the song “is a summer jam about being unavailable. Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be Bunny, at least for three minutes and 17 seconds.”