Caroline Polachek: Welcome To My Island

Singer-songwriter and producer Caroline Polachek has announced her upcoming album, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (set for release 14 February next year) and from it comes the catchy, ethereal track “Welcome To My Island.” Opening with a cappella, otherworldly wailing, it quickly transforms into an undulating, punchy and twinkling pop track co-produced with Dan Nigro, Danny L Harle, AG Cook and Jim E-Stack. With a spoken-word/rap interlude, it’s a soaring tune that’s undeniably Polachek.