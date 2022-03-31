Flume feat. Caroline Polachek: Sirens

The second single from Flume’s forthcoming LP, Palaces (out 20 May), “Sirens” features ethereal vocal contributions from Caroline Polachek set atop an electro-industrial soundscape. The collaborative track was co-written and produced remotely by Danny L Harle, who played Flume “a voice note from Caroline with some very early stages of vocals,” the recording artist says in a statement. Polachek adds, “I was living by myself in London and it was the darkest time in the pandemic. I was really going through it, feeling so small, unable to control anything in the world, and the lyric ‘sirens’ was in reference to constant ambulances I was hearing.”