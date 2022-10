Brazilian-Norwegian artist Charlotte Dos Santos weaves samba, bossa nova, jazz, synths and R&B together for her debut album, MORFO, a dazzling project about love, ancestry and transformation. Its first track, “Hello Hello,” is a breakup bop, blending sensuous Latin-inspired percussion with Dos Santos’ ethereal vocals. Sonically and conceptually layered, the single perfectly encapsulates the album’s enchanting complexity as a whole.