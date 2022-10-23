Charlotte Dos Santos: Hello Hello

Brazilian-Norwegian artist Charlotte Dos Santos weaves samba, bossa nova, jazz, synths and R&B together for her debut album, MORFO, a dazzling project about love, ancestry and transformation. Its first track, “Hello Hello,” is a breakup bop, blending sensuous Latin-inspired percussion with Dos Santos’ ethereal vocals. Sonically and conceptually layered, the single perfectly encapsulates the album’s enchanting complexity as a whole.

Wilco: A Lifetime to Find

Accompanying the announcement that Wilco will release their 12th album, Cruel Country, on CD as well as a double-LP this coming January, the beloved alt-rock act debuted an official music video for their single “A Lifetime to Find.” Cruel Country, released in May 2022, is the band’s “first ‘Country’ music album,” according to frontman Jeff Tweedy. It’s a statement that touches upon more than genre, as the contents delve into the state of the US today. Further, listening to the 21-track, 80-minute masterpiece, it’s evident that the instrumentals are those only Wilco can craft. The humorous video for “A Lifetime to Find” was shot at the Elks Lodge in North Adams, Massachusetts (which hosts the band’s Solid Sound Festival) and features the band alongside an array of unexpected characters—including a puppet.

NxWorries (feat. H.E.R.): Where I Go

Anderson .Paak reunites with songwriter and producer Knxwledge (aka Glen Earl Booth) as the outfit called NxWorries, which formed back in 2015, for their first single in six years. “Where I Go,” features H.E.R. (aka Gabriella Wilson) and is carried by .Paak and H.E.R.’s silky smooth vocals, twangy guitar and soft percussion. The accompanying video shows the two singers in a bunch of romantic situations before everything unravels at the end, but the overall vibe of the track is delightfully mellow.

Carly Rae Jepsen feat. Rufus Wainwright: The Loneliest Time

The dazzling title track from Carly Rae Jepsen’s forthcoming fifth studio album (out 21 October), “The Loneliest Time” pairs the beloved pop star with world-renowned singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright. In the duet, both vocalists pair a big, bright sound with lyrics about bad dreams and tragedy. With a nod to Old Hollywood glamour, the official music video finds Jepsen and Wainwright traveling into a cosmic disco landscape, complete with a piano, glittering outfits and dance numbers.

koleżanka: Canals Of Our City

koleżanka (aka Kristina Moore) returns with the layered, melodic “Canals Of Our City,” the avant-pop artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist’s first new track since her debut album, Place Is, last year. Moore shot, directed and edited the music video, which underscores the track’s hazy vibe and resplendent vocals. “This is a song inspired by a memory. It’s about the first person I ever fell in love with, of our joy being debaucherous punks finding trouble in the west side where he lived, and of a tragedy that transformed him and our relationship in an irreparable way,” Moore shares in a statement.

Okay Kaya: Inside of a Plum

Okay Kaya (aka Kaya Wilkins) shares “Inside of a Plum,” a floating and atmospheric song about ketamine therapy and the latest peek into her upcoming album SAP (out 4 November). “The doctor said ketamine treatment could interrupt behavioral patterns by growing new literal physical branches in your brain, providing cognitive flexibility,” says the artist. “My doctor described the brain as a snow globe and the treatment as a fresh layer of snow enabling new slopes. Mood-riding.” Between offbeat lyrics, strings and soft vocals, the single and accompanying music video certainly feel like a dissociative dream.

