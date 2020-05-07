Chris Funk: Knifey Vellocet

Multi-instrumentalist Chris Funk—best known for his work with The Decemberists—released his solo album The Painted Porch in late April, from which all proceeds are being donated to the COVID-19 Oregon Musicians’ Relief Fund. (It’s also available to pre-order on vinyl, limited to 250 records.) From that album, the instrumental “Knifey Vellocet” merges twangy guitar with strings and synths for an atmospheric tune that could be as easily used for meditation as placed on a horror movie soundtrack. Equal parts ominous, haunting, psychedelic, peaceful and serene, this rich and layered song mesmerizes and demands listen after listen.