Art is Los Angeles-born bassist and composer Nick Campbell Destroys’ debut album, a spatial and surprising project of industrial jazz-funk that seeks to reinvent modern jazz. The last track, “The End?,” marks a fun and funky farewell, grooving through a comedic intro, dizzying instrumentation and funk-inflected, soulful vocals from Antwaun Stanley. The song has all the freshness and excitement of an artist exploring how to stretch and subvert sound—precisely because that’s what Campbell does so well.
Nick Campbell Destroys feat. Antwaun Stanley: The End?