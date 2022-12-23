Nick Campbell Destroys feat. Antwaun Stanley: The End?

Art is Los Angeles-born bassist and composer Nick Campbell Destroys’ debut album, a spatial and surprising project of industrial jazz-funk that seeks to reinvent modern jazz. The last track, “The End?,” marks a fun and funky farewell, grooving through a comedic intro, dizzying instrumentation and funk-inflected, soulful vocals from Antwaun Stanley. The song has all the freshness and excitement of an artist exploring how to stretch and subvert sound—precisely because that’s what Campbell does so well.