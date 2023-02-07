Converting Airplanes Into Homes

Since the 1980s, people have been transforming unused airplanes into livable homes. One of the earliest influential projects came from Jo Ann Ussery, who, after losing her home to a fire in the mid-1990s, converted a Boeing 727 into a 1,500-square-foot living space with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a hot tub (where the cockpit used to be). The fully functional home spurred Bruce Campbell to renovate his own plane which he’s lived in year-round for 20 years, including during the pandemic. The renovation process is long and exacting, but people can experience a little bit of the lifestyle themselves by staying at plane hotels. The Jumbo Stay, for instance, is a hotel in Sweden built entirely within a Boeing 747. Learn more about the projects at CNN.

Image courtesy of Ian Abbott/Flickr

Via cnn.com

