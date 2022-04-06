German Airline Condor Debuts Whimsical Striped Airplanes

In opposition to the bland exteriors of most airplanes at commercial aviation companies, German airline Condor has unveiled colorful candy-striped designs for their aircraft. Condor’s Berlin-based creative agency, Vision Alphabet, looked to “parasols, bath towels and beach chairs” to inform the design, according to a statement, and that whimsy—which is intended to inspire nostalgia for past vacations—is evident. The first striped craft in the fleet already took flight on 5 April, from Frankfurt, Germany to Lanzarote in the Canary Islands. Read more about the five bold color options (and what they mean) at CNN.

Image courtesy of Condor