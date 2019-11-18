Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse feat. MF DOOM: Ninjarous

Danger Mouse (aka Brian Burton) has unveiled a previously unreleased song made in collaboration with Sparklehorse, the inimitable MF DOOM and Patrick Carney of the Black Keys. When Burton recorded 2010’s Dark Night of the Soul with Sparklehorse, he produced more music with frontman Mark Linkous, who’d pass away a few months before the record’s release. “Mark and I worked on a lot of music together, but it was the song that he and I wrote and recorded with MF DOOM that really resonated with him. It was one of his favorites, so I’m happy to have this opportunity to pay tribute to him by getting it out there,” Burton says. The song is lo-fi, incredibly rich and brimming with the magnetism that all the artists involved exude.