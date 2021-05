From Dawn Richard’s sixth solo LP, Second Line (a nod to the parades of her hometown, New Orleans), “Nostalgia” celebrates dance music of yesteryear, while remaining sonically contemporary. Written and produced by Richard (along with production from Ila Orbis), the song’s pulsating, wobbly bass line is balanced by spacey synths and ad-lib-style vocals. The album as a whole, Richard says, is “a movement to bring pioneering Black women in electronic music to the forefront.”