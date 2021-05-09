Gavin Turek feat. bLAck pARty: SLIDE

Singer-songwriter Gavin Turek has teamed up with singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer bLAck pARty (aka Malik Flint) for a duet called “SLIDE” that meshes together their lush disco and tropical funk styles seamlessly. Of the R&B tune, Turek says, “As an artist, it’s too easy to get discouraged by rejection in this process. Time continues to escape regardless, and you must choose to slide into the next step. You must decide to keep going whether or not you get the validation you seek.” With elements of ’70s soul, the sultry song emits nostalgia and nonchalance.

Coco O: Gwen

One half of electronic soul duo Quadron, Cecilie Karshø—known professionally as Coco O—has just released her debut solo LP, It’s a Process. Full of the Danish artist’s sweet, soulful and at times beautifully breathy vocals, the resplendent album pulls influences from R&B, soul, electronic, jazz and pop. “I have been looking forward to this day for almost seven years now. To be honest, I have struggled to make this album. I needed to take some time to figure out what I’m about as an artist, and how to take ownership of my own process,” she wrote on Instagram. “Gwen” is a divine introduction to the record, but we recommend listening from start to finish.

Dawn Richard: Nostalgia

From Dawn Richard’s sixth solo LP, Second Line (a nod to the parades of her hometown, New Orleans), “Nostalgia” celebrates dance music of yesteryear, while remaining sonically contemporary. Written and produced by Richard (along with production from Ila Orbis), the song’s pulsating, wobbly bass line is balanced by spacey synths and ad-lib-style vocals. The album as a whole, Richard says, is “a movement to bring pioneering Black women in electronic music to the forefront.”

LUMP: Animal

LUMP, acclaimed singer-songwriter Laura Marling’s experimental project with Tunng’s Mike Lindsay, returns with the single “Animal,” and its official art-installation-like music video (creative directed and produced by Melissa Matos). The melodic electro-pop track teases elements of psychedelia keeping listeners surprised and delighted. “Animal” will appear on an album of the same name, out 30 July.

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble feat. Moses Sumney: Soon It Will Be Fire

In honor of their 25th anniversary, record label Jagjaguwar continues to release special tracks, exceptional covers and unexpected collaborations that speak to their storied history. The latest release, “Soon It Will Be Fire,” pairs the Chicago-based eight-piece Hypnotic Brass Ensemble with singer-songwriter Moses Sumney for a rendition of the lead track off of Richard Youngs’ iconic three-track, 37-minute album Sapphie. For more than nine minutes, Sumney’s vocals mesmerize listeners over the impeccable, slow-burning orchestration.

Mereba: Rider

New from singer-songwriter and producer Mereba (aka Marian Mereba), “Rider” is her first solo release of the year and follows her gorgeous 2019 debut album, The Jungle Is the Only Way Out. Mereba—who is also a member of Spillage Village—worked with producer Dreamville’s Elite on the mellow tune, replete with steel pans, gentle percussion and sublimely layered vocals.

Polo & Pan: Ani Kuni

Another playful addition to the portfolio of Parisian electro-pop duo Polo & Pan, the track “Ani Kuni” is a tribute to their favorite lullaby, which is a traditional Native American hymn from the Arapaho tribes. Though, their rendition escalates to dance-floor-ready levels. Accompanying the track, a colorful animated music video—with artistic direction by regular collaborators Noemi Ferst and Benjamin Moreau, and created by Werlen Meyer studio—channels the song’s buoyancy and optimism.

