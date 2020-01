Aptly named duo DRAMA (aka producer Na’el Shehade and singer Via Rosa) just released the first song from their debut album, Dance Without Me. Starting off as a melancholy piano-led ballad, the song builds with a muffled drum break reminiscent of ’90s trip-hop, before new clarity appears. All the while, Rosa’s supple vocals elegantly command the song. The Chicago-based duo has been releasing music for five years, but this will be their first LP, and it’s out 14 February on Ghostly.