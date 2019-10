With the original version to appear on the forthcoming album KIN by Electric Guest (aka Asa Taccone and Matthew Compton), this version of “More” is remixed by music collective Franc Moody (London-based Ned Franc and Jon Moody). The original is softer, more R&B- and pop-inflected, while this iteration boasts a disco beat, and crescendoes with a funky breakdown. Taccone’s vocals are afforded new energy in this version and it breathes new life into the tune.