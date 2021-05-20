Explore the Venice Architecture Biennale 2021 Online

In advance of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2021 (which opens to the public on 22 May) six nations—Estonia, Switzerland, Lithuania, Great Britain, Finland and Luxembourg—worked together to develop Biennale Pavilions, an independent digital platform that grants visitors access to their physical entries, events and broadcasts. Currently the growing list includes 19 countries that plan to utilize the platform, which will include an archive for people to revisit everything long after the event concludes. In-person visitors can also utilize the online platform to supplement their experience. Read more about the technology and this year’s theme, “How will we live together?” at Architizer.

Image courtesy of the Estonian Pavillion