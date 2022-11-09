Georgia Maq: Samson

Recorded live in the Utzon Room of the Sydney Opera House, a powerful cover of Regina Spektor’s “Samson” finds Melbourne-based singer-songwriter and Camp Cope member Georgia Maq (aka Georgia McDonald) honoring the beauty of the original while accentuating it with her own vocal signatures. “‘Samson’ is a very important song to me, being a Greek woman with a mustache and hairy arms I was always bullied in school about being different, but then I heard ‘Samson’ and it completely changed my perspective of my body,” Maq says in a statement. “I started playing that song when I was 15 and it always brought me back to my power.”