How to Assemble a Night Sky on Your Ceiling

There are “170 billion galaxies, spanning 45.7 billion light years,” and “roughly a septillion stars in the observable universe.” While few venture out there, many more of us can enjoy the splendor of the night sky from porches, backyards, mountaintops or—as an article from The New York Times suggests—even your bedroom. Their helpful guide explains how to cast the night sky onto your ceiling. Resources from NASA and In-The-Sky.org provide guides to mapping out the stars and galaxy projectors (of varying prices) offer various ways to present them. Further, there are stencils, paint supplies, augmented reality and academic apps, and plenty of books set among the stars to indulge in. Read more at The New York Times.

Via nytimes.com Posted on