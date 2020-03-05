Institutional Interest Rises for Native American Art

Long overlooked (or lumped together) by the art community—and its museums, centers, galleries and critics—work by “contemporary Native American, First Nation, and other indigenous artists is finally drawing more serious and widespread institutional interest, critical acclaim, and rising prices,” according to Artnet News. Though the change continues to be slow, the work of indigenous artists—once found only within museums dedicated to specific representation or galleries specializing in indigenous art—now finds a home in global art fairs (from 2017’s NADA to the current iteration of The Independent Art Fair in NYC) where galleries exhibit groundbreaking, contemporary Native American art. Read more about select works and those representing it at Artnet News.

