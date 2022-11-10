isomonstrosity—a group comprising producer Johan Lenox, composer Ellen Reid and conductor Yuga Cohler—is poised to release their self-titled album on 18 November, and from it comes “take me back” featuring Empress Of. The haunting, minimal track features a piano composition by Bryce Dessner of The National. Reid says, “This track had a long journey. At first we had Empress Of’s vocal line over a pop track, but I felt like it needed something less conspicuous to evoke the mood we were going for. After a few conversations, we threw the vocal line over Bryce Dessner’s hypnotic piano line, and we were immediately excited about this direction.” The resulting track is tense, haunting and cinematic.
isomonstrosity feat. Empress Of: take me back