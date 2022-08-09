Pioneering Japanese Fashion Designer Issey Miyake Dies at 84

This morning, Miyake Design Studio announced the passing of its founder, Issey Miyake, the pioneering Japanese fashion designer who first rose to fame in the ’80s for eye-catching, avant-garde designs. Miyake was born in Hiroshima in 1938 and studied graphic design at Tokyo’s Tama Art University. He moved to Paris where he transitioned from studies at the renowned École de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne to positions with Givenchy and Guy Laroche. In 1988 Miyake introduced his signature micro pleating—born of a proprietary heat treating system that pressed into place permanent accordion-like pleats. Miyake won over many devout collectors, including Steve Jobs (whose signature look included Miyake’s black turtleneck). His designs are enshrined at NYC’s Museum of Modern Art and London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, among other prestigious venues. Read more at CNN.

Image courtesy of PL Gould/Images/Getty Images