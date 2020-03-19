Italy-Based Filmmaker Spence Siss’ “INSIDE” Video Project

Photographer and filmmaker Spence Siss typically profiles fashion and music industry figures, but his newest project INSIDE documents his life in quarantine in Civitanova Marche, Italy. Initially, he pointed the camera outward, letting it capture anything it could from vantage points within his home. But by day six, the focus turned inward: Siss making coffee, drinking it slowly as he looks out the window, working out, showering. He does his best to form a routine. To continue watching these artful depictions of life inside, tune to his Instagram channel. “I’m definitely going to keep documenting my experience during the lockdown,” he says.

