Toronto-based recording artist Jane Inc (aka Carlyn Bezic of the U.S. Girls, Ice Cream and Darlene Shrugg) debuts the sizzling disco-pop track “Human Being” in advance of her forthcoming sophomore record, Faster Than I Can Take, out 22 April. It’s the third advanced release from the album and it premieres with a clever music video—directed and edited by Shelby Fenlon and Lee Henderson—that translates the track’s “lips red and glittered” lyrics.