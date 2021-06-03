Janette King: Ooh Yeah

From Montreal-based producer and recording artist Janette King’s forthcoming debut album, What We Lost (out 25 June), the soulful R&B track “Ooh Yeah” aligns thoughtful, self-reflective lyrics with dreamy vocals. King says in a statement, “‘Ooh Yeah’ is about breaking trauma patterns, “killing” your old self in order to be reborn into the greatest version of yourself. This idea of walking into a new sense of self came from the forced time alone due to the pandemic where I was left to reflect and learn what my soul truly needs in order to feel whole.”