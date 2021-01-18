Jimbo Mathus + Andrew Bird: Sweet Oblivion (Live)

Friends for 25 years (and former Squirrel Nut Zippers bandmates), Jimbo Mathus and Andrew Bird returned to collaboration in 2018 after years pursuing independent musical endeavors. Shared musical fragments grew into their forthcoming album, These 13 (out 5 March), and its first single, “Sweet Oblivion.” “It’s been my dream for years now to make this record with Jimbo. Just guitar, fiddle and our very different voices. I wanted to make sure you can really hear him, as if for the first time,” Bird says in a statement. The track is accompanied by a charming live performance video, shot in Ojai, California and directed by Tyler Manson.