LACMA Acquires 22 Generative Art NFTs

Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) was gifted 22 generative artwork NFTs by a prolific and anonymous NFT collector who goes by the pseudonym Cozomo de’ Medici. The acquisition—which includes works by established artists such as Dmitri Cherniak, Cai Guo-Qiang, Matt DesLauriers and Monica Rizzolli—is one of the first and largest NFT collections at a North American art museum and represents the institution’s interest in honoring technology’s influence on art. “I was introduced to Michael [Govan] and Elizabeth [Wiatt] at the LACMA and they’ve had a long interest in innovative, digital artworks,” de’ Medici tells ARTnews. “I told them about my collection, which tells the story of on-chain art, our evolution thus far. That conversation sparked an idea to make a donation of a significant part of that collection to LACMA that would help seed a robust digital arts collection there.” Read more about the donation at ARTnews.

Image of Matt DesLauriers’ “Meridian #547,” (2021); JPG delivered as an NFT, Los Angeles County Museum of Art; courtesy of the artist