The Latest Celebration of Craft and Code Brings Quilts to the Blockchain

Inspired by the quilters of Gee’s Bend, Alabama the generative artist Anna Lucia has coded a new body of generative work that will release on the Arsnl NFT platform alongside the sale of a collection of handmade quilts. “Generations” is a 500 piece collection of bright, geometric, timeless art born from Lucia’s study of the quilters’ distinct style. Refraction DAO’s Greg Liburd, an organizer of the project, beautifully summarized the project in his curatorial statement: “‘Generations,’ is an expression of the ‘heritage algorithms’ so alive in Gee’s Bend’s hand-stitched masterworks, remixed artistically through digital code.” The digital work will mint on 17 May 2003 for .15E with profits distributed between the artist, the quilters and the digital partners who helped bring the project to life. The quilts will be available at the same time at prices ranging from $8,000 to $20,000 and 80% of the proceeds going directly to the quilters.

Image courtesy of Arsnl