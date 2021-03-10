LA’s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Announces Opening Program

LinkCulture

Long before doors open to the public on 30 September at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, programming will commence online and early announcements (along with our virtual walk-through) are cause for excitement. The pre-opening program includes a screening of Y tu mamá también to a celebrate the partnership between cinematographer Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki and writer-director Alfonso Cuarón, as well as a screening of the groundbreaking coming-out story Pariah, with a discussion that includes writer/director Dee Rees. Other virtual conversations will feature Spike Lee, Oscar-winning musician and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, and one on the intersection between filmmaking and social change. Not just a temple for cinema culture, the museum intends to directly address controversies like #MeToo and #OscarsSoWhite. While film fans await the forthcoming Los Angeles institution—with a campus designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano, that includes a restoration of the historic Saban Building along with a spherical 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater addition—the online experiences (which start 22 April with an all-women panel titled Breaking the Oscars Ceiling) will lay further foundation of expectation. See more at the Academy Museum website.

Image courtesy of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Via academymuseum.com

Posted on