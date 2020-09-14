Marco Brambilla’s Free “The Four Temperaments” AR App Experience Starring Cate Blanchett

On view at Berlin’s Michael Fuchs Galerie, video installation artist Marco Brambilla’s The Four Temperaments exhibition and sound installation explores four sets of distinct character types as outlined by the Greek philosopher Galen: sanguine, choleric, melancholic and phlegmatic. Acclaimed actress Cate Blanchett embodies each opposing personality, drenched in correlating colors. Brambilla’s has also released the three-and-a-half-minute work for free on the Acute Art augmented reality app (which we first wrote about regarding the debut AR work of Nina Chanel Abney). Read more about the work at The Art Newspaper or download the Acute Art app for iOS now.

