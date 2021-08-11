Medium To Offer Writers 50% of Subscriber Revenue Their Content Generates

In comparison to other digital media platforms, Medium was quick to compensate creators—and, according to Digiday, “Medium’s Partner Program has attracted more than 200,000 enrollees and paid out some $28 million to participants since the program’s launch in 2017.” That said, Medium will further their partner program with a new initiative that compensates writers with 50% of the new subscriber revenue their content generates (after payment processing fees). It’s one of many thoughtful changes the site will introduce to their creator economy, which intends to attract subscribers as well as writers. Read more about the developments at Digiday.

Image courtesy of Medium