Michael Apted’s 56-Year Documentary Project Concludes

With the release of Seven Up! in 1964, filmmaker Michael Apted introduced a documentary series that would become one of cinema’s most ambitious, groundbreaking and beautiful projects. Every seven years, Apted has produced an installment that follows the same 14 British people—from age seven to this year’s final installment, in which they’ve reached 63 years old. Apted (himself now 78) has recorded each session and gathered deeply personal developments, and in turn created a study on social differentiation, class structure and, honestly, humanity. Head over to The New York Times for an in-depth analysis on how the films take a look at who we are at age seven and how it correlates to who we are over half a century later.

