This December, veteran outsider folk singer Michael Hurley released The Time of Foxgloves, his latest full-length album. Of the 11 charmed tracks on the LP, “Se Fue un la Noche” harks back to his work from the ’70s most clearly, while also haunting listeners with its immediate ghostly harmonics. The singer-songwriter, who’s approaching 80 years old, infuses his distinct idiosyncrasies into the narrative of this track.