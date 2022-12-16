New Vaccine Protects Against Fentanyl

Scientists at the University of Houston have developed a vaccine that protects against fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that contributes to the risk of fatal overdose. The team of researchers tested the vaccine on 60 rats, finding that it successfully prevented the drug from entering their brain. Once immunized, the rats were able to produce anti-fentanyl antibodies to stop the drug’s effects further. The vaccine—which can work alongside other opioids without creating adverse reactions or negating its treatment for pain relief—helps block the high from fentanyl which can not only reduce the risk of overdose but also help people wean off drugs. Learn more about this life-saving development at Smithsonian Magazine.

Image courtesy of Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images