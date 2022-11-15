Nike’s .SWOOSH Virtual Community Platform for Digital Drops and More

With the beta launch of .SWOOSH on 18 November, Nike will debut a community platform for collectors to co-create and engage with digital shoes, apparel and other objects. It’s a first for the brand and will ultimately act as a hub for special product drops, and will even welcome trading between community members. “For web3, the first thing we did was lock down our own domains: .nike will be the place and .SWOOSH will be the home for all of Nike’s virtual creations,” Ron Faris, the director of Nike Virtual Studios, explains to High Snobiety. That said, visitors to .SWOOSH won’t find the typical web3 vocabulary, rather it’s an “on-ramp” for non-crypto natives. Read more at High Snobiety.

Image courtesy of Nike