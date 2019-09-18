Scroll down to see more content

Non-Binary Version of “They” Added to the Dictionary

In a significant step toward inclusivity, and another reminder of how powerful words are, Merriam-Webster has added the non-binary “them” to their dictionary. While accepting that the singular “they” has actually been in use for centuries (since the late 1300s, in fact), by adding it as a non-binary pronoun Merriam-Webster reinforces a more recent and remarkably important development. As Dennis Baron, professor emeritus of English and linguistics at the University of Illinois tells the Washington Post, “Language responds to social change. Things that need to be expressed get expressed.” Read more there.