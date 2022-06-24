NYC’s Last Public Pay Phone Acquired by the Museum of the City of New York

Last month, NYC’s last remaining payphone (of 30,000) was removed from the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 50th Street, near Times Square. That phone has been acquired by the Museum of the City of New York, where it’s on display as part of the Analog City NYC B.C. (Before Computers), which explores technology in the city from the 1870s to the 1970s. “These phones were absolutely essential to living and working in New York, and they were everywhere,” Museum of the City of New York curator Lilly Tuttle tells NY1. “But once people started adopting cell phones and smartphones, they really quickly became totally obsolete.” Read more about the pay phone and the exhibit, running now through 31 December, at Hyperallergic.

Image courtesy of the City of New York