NYC’s Little Island Opens

Little Island, a 2.4-acre park covered in plants and pathways on concrete piles sprouting up from the Hudson River, opens to the public today. Two boardwalks connect the whimsical destination with the Hudson River Greenway at 13th and 14th Streets. Barry Diller (the chairman of IAC/InterActiveCorp) took on the project in 2013 with his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. They commissioned architect Thomas Heatherwick to imagine the structure, which he then proposed would be 132 unique concrete “tulips” topped with trees, flowers and places to play. It took five years to build and now welcomes visitors, who are encouraged to wander—and even walk upon Little Island’s various lawns. Read more at Bloomberg, or visit any day from 6AM to 1AM.

Image courtesy of Kenny Castor