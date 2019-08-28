Pornhub’s “Dirtiest Porn Ever” Funds Ocean Clean-up Projects

Pornhub’s “Dirtiest Porn Ever” features a pair of the site’s most popular actors doing what they do best, but the scene is tarnished by a polluted backdrop. A clean-up crew in Pornhub-branded uniforms attempt to restore the beauty and of course, it ruins the mood. Each time the video is played (the site is visited 92 million times a day) a donation is made to Ocean Polymers, a non-profit dedicated to deploying a vessel to clean up the existing pollution in our oceans. The donation is called out on the video’s page and also provides a link to a page dedicated to simplifying the task of eliminating our single-use plastic dependence. Read more at Quartz.

