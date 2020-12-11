South Florida R&B recording artist Q (aka Q Marsden) contrasts a soft falsetto with rigid drums and distorted bass on his self-produced single, “Alone,” which is set to appear on his major label debut, The Shave Experiment, out this month via Columbia Records. Beneath the haze, “Alone” addresses anxiety, pain and isolation, intertwining current emotions and moments of reflection. Altogether, it’s a sonic departure from his previous single, “Take Me Where Your Heart Is,” a lovestruck pop song brimming with bright spots. It’s Marsden’s vocals that thread the two releases together.