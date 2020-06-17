Ric Wilson: Fight Like Ida B and Marsha P

Named for two fearless activists who fought for equality during different eras, Chicago-based Ric Wilson’s “Fight Like Ida B and Marsha P” is a multi-faceted work: a protest song; a party anthem; an ode to freedom fighters, Black women, and Black queer and trans individuals; and a call to action. Produced by Norbert Bueno, the song combines a funky, bouncy bass line, a little Detroit house influence and handclaps with powerful subject matter. Wilson says, in a statement, “When I think about next-level courage to ball your fist up and look bigotry, racism, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia right in the eye and fight against it, I feel like Black women like Ida B Wells and non-binary folks like Marsha P Johnson are of the bravest of us all… The liberation of Black women and Black trans-women leads to the liberation of all Black people.”