Rick Moon: Faulty Design

From Miami-based recording artist Rick Moon comes the smooth, soulful single “Faulty Design,” which the singer and producer Luis Alfredo Del Valle recorded in their home studios. The track’s clever music video, produced by The Florida Room and directed by former CH video staffer Gregory Stefano, pairs nightclub sequences and warm, woozy dance numbers with references to classic Renaissance paintings—setting Moon amidst a series of stereotypical and unexpected characters found within.